Battery flat?
Simply change the car battery yourself – here’s how!
Practical tips on how to replace your car battery correctly - explained step by step by Banner experts without losing the radio code. Tips and tricks for a safe do it yourself experience!
Changing a car battery may seem complicated, but with the right tools, a little care and good instructions, it can be done even by non-experts. The premium manufacturer Banner shows step by step how starter batteries can be replaced safely and without losing the radio code. Simply follow the vehicle's operating instructions and the following instructions from the Banner experts to avoid mistakes.
Selecting the right battery
Using a battery of a suitable size and similar performance class is crucial when choosing a vehicle battery. Small deviations in capacity or cold start current are not critical, but larger deviations should be avoided at all costs. Important: Vehicles with a start-stop system require special EFB or AGM batteries. "A conventional wet-cell battery must not be used here! If you are upgrading from an EFB to an AGM start-stop battery, remember to program the new battery in the battery energy management system (BEM)," emphasize the experts from Banner.
This is done using a standard diagnostic tool. If this is not available, the only option in this special exceptional case - after the battery has been replaced for the purpose of programming and registering the new battery - is to take the vehicle to a trusted workshop.
Step 1: Preparation
Locate the battery. This may be under the hood, in the trunk or even in the vehicle interior. An external voltage maintainer (e.g. a Banner Memory Saver) is recommended to save vehicle settings and retain the radio code. Be sure to connect this voltage maintainer to the OBD socket.
Step 2: Remove the old battery
Switch off the engine and all power consumers and then disconnect first the negative terminal (-) and then the positive terminal (+). Now loosen the battery fastenings and any degassing hose using a contra-angle handpiece. A ratchet with extension is often required for floor bar fastenings, while an open-end wrench is usually sufficient for top bracket fastenings.
Step 3: Inserting the new battery
Clean the surface in the vehicle and insert the new battery. Then clean the terminals and grease them to prevent corrosion. Now reconnect the terminals in reverse order: First plus (+), then minus (-). Refit all covers and sheaths, connect the degassing hose with an angle piece -this is absolutely necessary when installing the new battery in the interior/passenger compartment
Step 4: Test start
Now remove the voltage maintainer, start the engine and check that all functions, including the radio, work as usual.
Observe the following safety tips
- Avoid short circuits caused by tools.
- Always wear protective goggles and gloves.
- For vehicles with "Keyless Go & Entry" systems, please note that many control units in the vehicle go into standby mode when the keycard or key is only in the vicinity of the vehicle!
If you are unsure or do not have the right tools to hand, please contact the specialist staff at Banner sales partners.
