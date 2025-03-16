Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Battery flat?

Simply change the car battery yourself – here’s how!

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 00:01

Practical tips on how to replace your car battery correctly - explained step by step by Banner experts without losing the radio code. Tips and tricks for a safe do it yourself experience!

0 Kommentare

Changing a car battery may seem complicated, but with the right tools, a little care and good instructions, it can be done even by non-experts. The premium manufacturer Banner shows step by step how starter batteries can be replaced safely and without losing the radio code. Simply follow the vehicle's operating instructions and the following instructions from the Banner experts to avoid mistakes.

Selecting the right battery 
Using a battery of a suitable size and similar performance class is crucial when choosing a vehicle battery. Small deviations in capacity or cold start current are not critical, but larger deviations should be avoided at all costs. Important: Vehicles with a start-stop system require special EFB or AGM batteries. "A conventional wet-cell battery must not be used here! If you are upgrading from an EFB to an AGM start-stop battery, remember to program the new battery in the battery energy management system (BEM)," emphasize the experts from Banner.

This is done using a standard diagnostic tool. If this is not available, the only option in this special exceptional case - after the battery has been replaced for the purpose of programming and registering the new battery - is to take the vehicle to a trusted workshop.

Step 1: Preparation
 Locate the battery. This may be under the hood, in the trunk or even in the vehicle interior. An external voltage maintainer (e.g. a Banner Memory Saver) is recommended to save vehicle settings and retain the radio code. Be sure to connect this voltage maintainer to the OBD socket.

Banner Memory Saver (Bild: Banner)
Banner Memory Saver
(Bild: Banner)

Step 2: Remove the old battery
Switch off the engine and all power consumers and then disconnect first the negative terminal (-) and then the positive terminal (+). Now loosen the battery fastenings and any degassing hose using a contra-angle handpiece. A ratchet with extension is often required for floor bar fastenings, while an open-end wrench is usually sufficient for top bracket fastenings.

Step 3: Inserting the new battery
Clean the surface in the vehicle and insert the new battery. Then clean the terminals and grease them to prevent corrosion. Now reconnect the terminals in reverse order: First plus (+), then minus (-). Refit all covers and sheaths, connect the degassing hose with an angle piece -this is absolutely necessary when installing the new battery in the interior/passenger compartment

Step 4: Test start
 Now remove the voltage maintainer, start the engine and check that all functions, including the radio, work as usual.  

Observe the following safety tips

  • Avoid short circuits caused by tools.
  • Always wear protective goggles and gloves.
  • For vehicles with "Keyless Go & Entry" systems, please note that many control units in the vehicle go into standby mode when the keycard or key is only in the vicinity of the vehicle!

If you are unsure or do not have the right tools to hand, please contact the specialist staff at Banner sales partners.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf