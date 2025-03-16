Simply change the car battery yourself – here’s how!

Selecting the right battery

Using a battery of a suitable size and similar performance class is crucial when choosing a vehicle battery. Small deviations in capacity or cold start current are not critical, but larger deviations should be avoided at all costs. Important: Vehicles with a start-stop system require special EFB or AGM batteries. "A conventional wet-cell battery must not be used here! If you are upgrading from an EFB to an AGM start-stop battery, remember to program the new battery in the battery energy management system (BEM)," emphasize the experts from Banner.