Election in Hohenems
We can only achieve more for Hohenems by working together
Six men are vying for the office of mayor of the Nibelungen town. Incumbent Dieter Egger from the Freedom Party is considered the clear favorite. The election campaign was extremely civilized and objective.
From a purely political point of view, things have been quiet in Hohenems. The town council meetings are calm, almost boring. On the other hand, a lot has happened in the town center: there has been a lot of building and renovation work. Well-kept squares invite you to linger, numerous small stores invite you to stroll around.
Dieter Egger (FPÖ)
As mayor, I will continue to be there for everyone, be impartial and involve everyone. I will continue to drive forward the positive development of the town, especially the development of the center in Herrenried.
The Hohenems town council is the highest decision-making body and should not focus on party interests, but on the well-being and development of our town. That is why I have put forward the "Citizens' List", on which over 70 percent of the candidates do not belong to any party.
Donald Trump's best official act? I can't think of anything positive off the top of my head.
Gendering yes or no? Gendering complicates many texts and often makes them difficult to read. That's why I'm not a big fan. When it comes to "equal rights", we should concentrate on the important issues that really bring improvements for women.
Which of your opponents would you go on vacation with? The vacation belongs solely to my family.
The "gray mouse" status is as much history as those meetings in which shreds once flew and insults were the order of the day. There were no bad words or hostility during the election campaign. In contrast to other municipalities, those responsible in the provincial ÖVP seem to have classified the recapture of Hohenems as hopeless.
Thomas Fussenegger (ÖVP)
As mayor, I will put Hohenems back on a healthy footing and implement long-delayed projects such as the family center or the generation square.
The Hohenems town council is the highest body in Hohenems and it is therefore important that the elected representatives do their best for all citizens.
Donald Trump's best official act? He definitely has entrepreneurial skills and the ability to mobilize a broad following. Despite critical voices, his achievements such as job creation and the economic upturn can be acknowledged.
Gendering yes or no? Basically yes, but it should not destroy the German language.
Which of your opponents would you go on vacation with? Preferably with my family. But otherwise with any of the other candidates, as I am on good terms with all of them.
Nobody doubts Dieter Egger's outstanding election victory anyway. This is also evidenced by the fact that although the Greens have their own list of candidates for the city council, they do not have their own candidate for mayor.
Günter Zechner (SPÖ)
As mayor, I am the first point of contact for the concerns of the citizens. My aim is not just to administer Hohenems, but to play an active role in shaping it - in direct contact with the people who call this town their home.
Over the past five years, the Hohenems town council has shown that cross-party cooperation is the key to the positive development of our town.
Donald Trump's best official act? For the life of me, I can't think of anything positive about this person's official act.
Gendering yes or no? Language should remain understandable and natural for everyone. We also need tolerance for other opinions and no obligation when it comes to gendering. Which of your opponents would you go on vacation with? With Bernhard Amann, because we get on well and can also talk about topics other than politics. There is respect and humor between us.
Egger and his FPÖ already dominated events five years ago: The blue party won 44.18 percent (17 seats) in the election of city representatives. The ÖVP lost around ten percent and ended up with just 20.12 percent (7 seats).
Bernhard Amann (Ems isch üser)
As mayor, I would intensify my relationship work with the people, i.e. the citizens of Hohenems, in addition to my day-to-day duties.
The Hohenems city council definitely needs more color and diversity!
Donald Trump's best official act? That would definitely be his resignation.
Gendering yes or no? In my community, gendering has long been mandatory. But I also have no problem if someone refuses to change their gender. We should leave it up to people to decide freely, there are already enough rules and regulations anyway.
Which of your opponents would you go on vacation with? Preferably with Arnulf Häfele. I think we could both agree on an educational vacation.
The Greens did quite well with 15.99 percent (6 seats), as did the Ems veteran Bernhard Amann, who achieved 12.2 percent (4 seats) with the "Ems isch üsr" list. The quarry opponents (4.2 percent) finished ahead of the SPÖ (3.37 percent), but only won one mandate.
Christian Mathis (NEOS)
As mayor, I would listen more to the people, make fewer speeches and show more appreciation for the taxpayers' money.
For me, the Hohenems town council is a place for discussion and learning. I don't like politicians who first have the answer and then look for the arguments.
Donald Trump's best official act? I don't know enough about the US president's actions and the American electorate to presume to be able to judge that. I think Americans see the world from a different perspective than Europeans. Gendering yes or no? Everyone should handle it as they wish.
Which of your opponents would you go on vacation with? With Bernhard Amann. That would certainly be quite amusing and entertaining.
After Egger wrested the mayoral office from Richard Amann in a run-off in 2015, the direct election in 2020 was a clear-cut affair: 63.45 percent of Ems residents voted for Egger, while Gerhard Stoppel (ÖVP) remained behind Bernhard Amann (20.52 percent) with 16.03 percent.
Arnulf Häfele (Emser List)
As mayor, I would free Hohenems from the clutches of Herbert Kickl. Anyone who votes for FPÖ city party chairman Dieter Egger or stands as a candidate on his list automatically supports FPÖ federal party chairman Herbert Kickl. Original quote from Kickl: "There is only one FPÖ - the Kickl FPÖ!"
The Hohenems town council is the highest body in the town. However, many representatives of the majority party do not even know their own voice because they have not spoken for five years. Seen in this light, they should actually receive hush money instead of attendance fees.
Donald Trump's best official act? His swift resignation. Preferably today.
Gendern yes or no? Whoever wants to, should. I'm not going to learn that anymore.
Which of your opponents would you go on vacation with? For God's sake! I can be bored at home too.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.