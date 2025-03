Child maintenance: the father doesn’t always pay

Generally speaking, both parents are liable for maintenance in Austria. If parents live in the same household as the child, they provide so-called "maintenance in kind": they fulfill their maintenance obligation by providing living space, clothing, food, etc. If one parent does not live with the child, "they must fulfill their maintenance obligation in the form of monetary maintenance", says trainee lawyer Johannes Musger from the law firm FSKN Rechtsanwälte GmbH in Graz.