Seven accused

Suspicion of rape: Youth gang in custody

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 14:34

The Vienna public prosecutor's office is currently investigating a group of young people aged between 14 and 17 for alleged sexual offenses and other charges. According to the report, the victim is said to be a "young woman".

0 Kommentare

Specifically, proceedings are being conducted against seven young people on suspicion of rape, blackmail and arson, five of whom are in custody, a spokeswoman said. This was reported by "Der Standard" and Puls24 on Thursday. 

Background still unclear
The prosecution authorities did not want to comment on further information on Thursday. The public prosecutor's office also did not provide any details about the time of the crime, the crime scenes or any other background information. As the daily newspaper and Puls24 reported, citing interrogation protocols and investigation files, the woman is said to have had consensual sexual intercourse with one of the accused around a year ago.

Victim was blackmailed
The teenager is said to have made recordings of this. The victim was subsequently blackmailed. Later, the woman was also allegedly forced to obtain drugs from the accused and was allegedly raped by three of them. The woman's apartment was also set on fire.

Suspects refused to make statements
According to the report, most of the suspects have so far exercised their right to refuse to testify. One youth only admitted to drug deals, but was otherwise not aware of any guilt.

Another only confessed to having photographed the victim's ATM card and that the sexual intercourse had been "voluntary". Further investigations are still ongoing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

