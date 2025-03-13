Stateless man in custody
Attempted murder? Man attacked Somali man with a knife
According to police reports, an attempted murder took place in a refugee shelter in Tyrol on Tuesday afternoon. A stateless man (43) threatened to kill a Somali man (20) and attacked him with a knife.
Only a few days after the bloody day in Innsbruck - the "Krone" reported - there is also said to have been an attempted murder in Kufstein. On Tuesday at around 5.50 pm, an argument between a 43-year-old stateless man and a 20-year-old Somali man in a refugee shelter is said to have gotten completely out of hand.
He then swung a knife at the 20-year-old's neck.
Christoph Moser, Vize-Bezirkspolizeikommandant von Kufstein
According to the police investigation so far, the 43-year-old is said to have threatened to kill his opponent with a kitchen knife. "He then made a swinging motion against the 20-year-old's neck with the knife", describes Christoph Moser, deputy district police commander of Kufstein.
The Somali is believed to have fended off the attack with his left hand, but suffered a cut to his thumb. He received outpatient medical treatment.
The incident was reported via the provincial control center and the suspect was arrested after just a few minutes in the building.
Christoph Moser, Vize-Bezirkspolizeikommandant von Kufstein
Stateless person in custody
The suspect did not get far after the attack. He was arrested by officers from the Kufstein police station. "The incident was reported via the regional control center and the suspect was arrested after just a few minutes in the building," says Moser.
He denies the crime and has since been taken to Innsbruck prison. Other witnesses and the victim have also already been questioned. Further investigations into the attempted murder are ongoing.
Second attempted murder within a few days
A bloodbath had already occurred in an Innsbruck apartment on Sunday. There, a 34-year-old Iranian is said to have attacked a local man with a knife and inflicted a 30-centimeter-long cut. The alleged attacker was arrested and taken to Innsbruck prison.
