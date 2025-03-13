"Krone" commentary
Learning to love the bomb
Stanley Kubrick's legendary film "Doctor Strangelove or: How I Learned to Love the Bomb" might come to mind in view of the current debate on armaments in Europe. Not only does Commission President Ursula von der Leyen want to pump a whopping 800 billion euros into armaments, but now there is also talk of a nuclear umbrella for Europe.
ON THE ONE HAND, an independent European security and defense policy will probably only be taken seriously if it can assert itself between the nuclear powers of the USA and Russia.
ON THE OTHER hand, the only realistic option at present is probably to extend the French nuclear umbrella to the entire EU. And this would probably cause some serious problems.
The French, with their approximately 290 nuclear warheads, would not represent a real counterweight to the 6000 of the Russians and the approximately 5000 warheads of the Americans. And, of course, the French alone would want to have their finger on the red button. The other Europeans, least of all us Austrians, would hardly have any influence on the deployment of such nuclear weapons. Conversely, however, we could certainly become the target of nuclear attacks. So should we really learn to love the bomb?
