Black Wings 2:1 n.V.
Record game! Linz prevented the end of the season
The madness continues! In the completely crazy ice hockey quarter-final series between Linz and Graz, the fourth game in a row went into overtime - that's never happened before! This time the Black Wings again had the better end, winning 2:1. The series continues, the score is 2:3!
How could it be otherwise? For the fourth time in a row - it's never happened before - the ice hockey thriller between Linz and Graz went into overtime. In the 10th minute, Linz defenseman Patrick Söllinger scored. Captain Brian Lebler, who was well positioned in front of the Graz goal, deflected the shot. The goal was scored! The arena escalated! Because the Black Wings prevented the end of the season, winning game 5 2:1, which had started well for the hosts...
The Black Wings brought a lot of energy onto the ice after their first two-day break in this series, were able to keep the game evenly balanced in the opening period at 5-on-5 and put a lot of shots on goal. One of them hit the mark! Logan Roe's shot from the blue line was deflected and ended up in the net - 1:0 (7th)! But in the second period, Graz gained a lot of momentum. Even though Linz had a shot on goal: The equalizer, before Kragl wasted the puck and Scheid failed to set up Roy, was deserved - 1:1 (34.).
Winning goal in the 70th minute
In the final period, Linz, for whom goalie Tirronen was the rock, survived the long remainder of a powerplay and then had a huge chance of 46 seconds of double overtime! But it was nothing. So once again this completely crazy thriller series went into overtime. In which Söllinger and Lebler redeemed the Black Wings and their fans! Linz thus remain in the play-off race, cut the deficit in the series to 2:3 - and travel to Graz for Game 6 on Friday!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
