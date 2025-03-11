Record game! Linz prevented the end of the season

The Black Wings brought a lot of energy onto the ice after their first two-day break in this series, were able to keep the game evenly balanced in the opening period at 5-on-5 and put a lot of shots on goal. One of them hit the mark! Logan Roe's shot from the blue line was deflected and ended up in the net - 1:0 (7th)! But in the second period, Graz gained a lot of momentum. Even though Linz had a shot on goal: The equalizer, before Kragl wasted the puck and Scheid failed to set up Roy, was deserved - 1:1 (34.).