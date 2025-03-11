Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Black Wings 2:1 n.V.

Record game! Linz prevented the end of the season

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 23:38

The madness continues! In the completely crazy ice hockey quarter-final series between Linz and Graz, the fourth game in a row went into overtime - that's never happened before! This time the Black Wings again had the better end, winning 2:1. The series continues, the score is 2:3!

0 Kommentare

How could it be otherwise? For the fourth time in a row - it's never happened before - the ice hockey thriller between Linz and Graz went into overtime. In the 10th minute, Linz defenseman Patrick Söllinger scored. Captain Brian Lebler, who was well positioned in front of the Graz goal, deflected the shot. The goal was scored! The arena escalated! Because the Black Wings prevented the end of the season, winning game 5 2:1, which had started well for the hosts...

Linz and Graz don't give each other anything. (Bild: GEPA)
Linz and Graz don't give each other anything.
(Bild: GEPA)

The Black Wings brought a lot of energy onto the ice after their first two-day break in this series, were able to keep the game evenly balanced in the opening period at 5-on-5 and put a lot of shots on goal. One of them hit the mark! Logan Roe's shot from the blue line was deflected and ended up in the net - 1:0 (7th)! But in the second period, Graz gained a lot of momentum. Even though Linz had a shot on goal: The equalizer, before Kragl wasted the puck and Scheid failed to set up Roy, was deserved - 1:1 (34.).

Collins landed on the seat of his pants here, but Linz didn't let it get him down and won 2:1! (Bild: BWL/Reinhard Eisenbauer)
Collins landed on the seat of his pants here, but Linz didn't let it get him down and won 2:1!
(Bild: BWL/Reinhard Eisenbauer)

Winning goal in the 70th minute
In the final period, Linz, for whom goalie Tirronen was the rock, survived the long remainder of a powerplay and then had a huge chance of 46 seconds of double overtime! But it was nothing. So once again this completely crazy thriller series went into overtime. In which Söllinger and Lebler redeemed the Black Wings and their fans! Linz thus remain in the play-off race, cut the deficit in the series to 2:3 - and travel to Graz for Game 6 on Friday!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf