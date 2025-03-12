Penalty despite vignette: “This is a rip-off!”

1.9.1 Criminal liability for toll evasion

It is prohibited to use the toll road network with motor vehicles subject to tolls within the meaning of these Tolling Regulations without having a valid toll sticker properly affixed and properly carried in accordance with Section 2.2.2 of the Tolling Regulations Part A I or without having properly registered the vehicle registration number in the toll system. Drivers who violate this prohibition commit an administrative offense pursuant to Section 20 (1) BStMG and are subject to a fine of EUR 300.00 to EUR 3,000.00 imposed by the district administrative authority.

1.9.2 Failure to punish

No penalty will be imposed if a substitute toll - as described below - is paid. A substitute toll duly paid in accordance with Section 19 BStMG cannot be reclaimed.