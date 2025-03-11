Closure is imminent!
“They must not let this branch die out”
The secondary school with a focus on music has existed in Zell am See for 42 years. The building is in urgent need of renovation - as the financing of the new building is not clearly regulated, the only music branch in Pinzgau is facing closure. Today, parents gathered to draw attention to this.
At 9.30 a.m. sharp today, around 40 people gathered in front of Zell town hall - they all responded to the call from Christine Brüggl, who has already drawn attention to the impending closure of Zell's music middle school branch with an online petition. Over 2000 people signed the petition.
Brüggl herself is the mother of a pupil at the only music school in Pinzgau. Around 100 pupils are educated there both academically and musically. As around 80 of the pupils come from the surrounding communities, the school is of great importance to the entire region.
The initiator is pleased that so many people responded to Brüggl's call: "It's nice to see that so many people came. There were former pupils and teachers and even co-founders of the branch. I think that's a good sign."
Mayor wants to preserve branch
Shortly before ten o'clock, the envoy of the Director of Education, Andreas Egger, a person responsible for Salzburg's compulsory schools and Zell's Mayor Andreas Wimmreuter finally turned up. The social-democratic head of the town only briefly announced at the meeting: "Now we'll wait and see about the talks. But we will do everything we can to preserve this branch."
The talks are currently taking place in the town hall rooms in Zell. Brüggl: "We are in a waiting position. From my point of view, everyone is simply required not to let this branch of music die out - the state of Salzburg, the education directorate and the town must pull together, that's the only way it can work."
Project could be too expensive for the municipality
As reported, local head Wimmreuter has confirmed that a new building or renovation is only possible with special funding from the state. As school providers, municipalities generally bear the costs for school buildings, equipment, etc. The Education Directorate - as a department of the province - is responsible for the teaching staff and pupils. The province of Salzburg can support the financing of municipal buildings, usually via the municipal equalization fund.
It is assumed that the costs for a new school building are so high that the usual subsidies are not sufficient to secure financing from the municipality - which has to swallow the lion's share anyway. Education director Rudolf Mair told the "Krone": "The mayor should present a feasible project and negotiate with the state. We need this branch of music in Pinzgau."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
