New report shows:
120 victims of human trafficking live in Austria
Austria has 120 victims of human trafficking every year. They are increasingly being recruited via the internet or social media, as a new report by the Council of Europe shows. According to the report, minors and workers in precarious sectors such as catering and agriculture are particularly affected.
"The number of illegally employed third-country nationals has increased in recent years", the report states. Minors are a particularly vulnerable group whose appropriate support, accompaniment and accommodation must be ensured.
The GRETA working group's report covers the period from 2020 to 2024, stating that the number of victims of human trafficking in Austria is "relatively stable" at around 120 per year, with an increase in the number of men and people who are exploited in the labor sector. The catering industry, delivery services, the construction industry, agriculture and the domestic sector are particularly affected.
According to the Council of Europe, Austria's government must also take measures against the exploitation of sex workers and improve the legal protection of 24-hour care workers.
Victims come from Nigeria, Romania and Iraq
Most of the victims come from Nigeria, Romania, Bulgaria, Iraq, Serbia, the Philippines and Hungary. The Council of Europe positively highlights the fact that funding has been increased for two NGOs specializing in the fight against human trafficking. There is also attention for the topic in asylum procedures in Austria.
Overall, Austria's government is said to have made progress in the fight against human trafficking. However, not all recommendations from previous reports have been implemented. For example, a coordination mechanism is needed in which the immigration police and trade unions work together to identify victims of human trafficking.
The Council of Europe also recommends a "recovery and reflection period" for trafficked persons before they are taken out of the country due to a negative asylum decision, for example. In 2023, funding for the fight against human trafficking was increased at the Federal Criminal Police Office and a competence center for cybercrime was established.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
