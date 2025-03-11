New facts at the table
Chats show: Tyrolean asylum scandal still worse
A dismissed employee of the Tyrolean Social Services (TSD) is still active in an internal chat group. The "Krone" newspaper has documents that further substantiate the recently uncovered abuses at the Innsbruck emergency shelter and thus the asylum scandal.
"Social dumping, illegal residents, drug dealing". This was the title used by the "Krone" newspaper a few days ago to uncover an asylum scandal at the Innsbruck emergency shelter run by the TSD. The interim TSD managing director Florian Stolz denied the allegations. However, logs and chat histories speak for themselves.
Employees report that working hours were often not correctly accounted for by the management and rest periods were not observed. Services at the emergency shelter in Lienz were also affected. One employee therefore filed a complaint with the anti-fraud office and the financial police.
Excerpts from minutes substantiate the allegations. However, interim managing director Stolz does not want to know anything about the complaint.
Illegals on the third floor of the emergency shelter
Illegally unregistered residents or people from outside the company lived on the third floor of the emergency shelter until fall 2024. The current management refers to one employee with non-cash benefits. In an internal protocol, however, three external persons are named. It also states that the then managing director gave the order to completely evacuate the 3rd floor when it became known.
External person actively involved in company chats
A man known to the "Krone" by name, who was never officially a TSD employee, and his wife are also said to have stayed there for a long time. The foreigner probably carried out work on behalf of the then house manager. For example, he accepted deliveries of heating oil and "was involved in many processes". This is evidenced by chat logs, among other things. For data protection reasons alone, he would not have been allowed to take part in the internal chats.
Terminated employee in TSD chat groups
But that's not all: the head of the emergency shelter was dismissed at the end of 2024. However, she is not cut off from internal, confidential information as a result. On the contrary: she is still a member of TSD chat groups (as of Friday last week) and even interacts with them! The "Krone" has evidence of this.
GF Stolz denies that employees had to carry out hazardous activities such as removing mold and bedbugs without protective equipment for a long time. However, recorded statements show the opposite.
Attacks on employees swept under the carpet
Employees feel their safety is at risk due to attacks by clients. However, some of this was apparently swept under the carpet. GF Stolz - who has been with TSD for years - said that "all attacks are reported to the authorities". However, the protocol states: "If I report every assault, I won't be able to do my job." Drug dealing is also recorded.
The position of TSD managing director is advertised. Interim CEO Stolz has applied for it.
The list of inconsistencies and misconduct at TSD grows longer every day. The deeper the "Krone" digs, the more "dirt" comes to light. And we are far from finished! But instead of finally draining the TSD swamp and the sour meadows, everything is being glossed over and trivialized. When we confronted the interim head of the TSD with the allegations, he actually tried to make us believe that it wasn't true - even though we have everything in black and white. The fact that Philip Wohlgemuth, the SPÖ Deputy Governor responsible - he has only been in office since December - cannot yet know everything in detail is still somewhat understandable.
But it must actually be in his interest, as well as that of TSD employees and taxpayers, to finally ensure clean and clear conditions here. Much has been or is being swept under the carpet. Unfortunately, it seems that Wohlgemuth is being left to die "stupidly" and is being fooled into believing that something is wrong. So if he wants to bring light into the TSD darkness, he must finally take matters into his own hands - we at the "Krone" support him in this. In any case, nice PR reports on ORF, in which they show clean and tidy rooms in the emergency shelter and claim on camera that the "Krone" accusations are not true, do not solve the problem. And another thing: the fact that the TSD management has so far not bothered to report its employee, who - for whatever reason - was almost beaten to death, fits well into the picture.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
