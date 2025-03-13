As mayor, I will do everything I can to lead our Feldkirch into a good future together with the citizens. I am convinced that with a new style of cooperation, we can achieve a lot together and develop the city positively.

The Feldkirch city council should work across party lines to find the best solutions for our Feldkirch. Sensible, practical policies for the population - that's what it's all about.

Is the cliché true that politicians only talk but do nothing? There are certainly politicians to whom this applies. For me, it's about listening, understanding and then resolutely implementing solutions. Working for and with the people - that is my aspiration.

Who is your hero and why? My husband Markus, because he has been by my side for 30 years, always supports me and our children and is there for us.

What name would you have as a DJ? At the moment it would probably be: AK for FK