Feldkirch candidates
Automatically saved draft
Three men and two women are running for mayor of Feldkirch. They also answered non-political questions for the "Krone" - such as who their hero is and which DJ name they would choose.
The role models and heroes of the five mayoral candidates are very different: Social Democrat Stefan Spangenberg named his parents and his grandmother. Fabienne Lackner from the Neos party also cited her grandmother and political figures who are involved at EU level.
Manfred Rädler (ÖVP)
As mayor, I have a super interesting job that allows me to meet many different people. I want to continue to help shape this city in a modern and very open way for the benefit of its citizens, and the issues of traffic out and life in are central to me.
Feldkirch's city council is the highest body in the city, where we set the political course together.
Is the cliché true that politicians only talk but do nothing? Politicians like me, who have spent their entire professional lives in the private sector, only know how to get stuck in and get things done.
Who is your hero and why? Marie Curie. She died in 1934 from her research into radioactivity.
What name would you have as a DJ? MR - those are my initials
Clemens Rauch (Greens), on the other hand, limited himself to his parents, Andrea Kerbleder (FPÖ) to her husband Markus. Only the incumbent mayor named Marie Curie, an impressive personality who does not come from a family background.
Clemens Rauch (Greens)
As mayor, I want to listen to the people of Feldkirch at least as much as I speak.
The Feldkirch city council needs more voices for social and ecological issues. That's what we Greens stand for.
Is the cliché true that politicians only talk but do nothing? To paraphrase Werner Kogler: For some, what they say is enough, for me it's what they've achieved that counts. At municipal level, however, it's easy to notice when someone only talks.
Who is your hero and why? My parents - they made me what I am and taught me to stand up for what is right.
What name would you have as a DJ? DJ Rauchfrei would be a funny play on words with my surname. But there's little chance of me becoming a DJ in this lifetime.
However, the five candidates have one thing in common: they are all running for mayor of Feldkirch for the first time. Wolfgang Matt ran for the ÖVP in 2020. Back then, his party won 47.82% and 15 seats on the city council.
Andrea Kerbleder (FPÖ)
As mayor, I will do everything I can to lead our Feldkirch into a good future together with the citizens. I am convinced that with a new style of cooperation, we can achieve a lot together and develop the city positively.
The Feldkirch city council should work across party lines to find the best solutions for our Feldkirch. Sensible, practical policies for the population - that's what it's all about.
Is the cliché true that politicians only talk but do nothing? There are certainly politicians to whom this applies. For me, it's about listening, understanding and then resolutely implementing solutions. Working for and with the people - that is my aspiration.
Who is your hero and why? My husband Markus, because he has been by my side for 30 years, always supports me and our children and is there for us.
What name would you have as a DJ? At the moment it would probably be: AK for FK
Matt only managed to win the mayor's seat at the second attempt. He won a whopping 61.69 percent in the run-off election. The leading FPÖ candidate at the time, Daniel Allgäuer, had to settle for 38.61%.
Fabienne Lackner (NEOS)
As mayor, I will campaign for a policy that thinks beyond the local board and election day. Not everything is bad in Feldkirch - but for it to stay good, many things must improve. Affordable housing, the best education and healthy finances are key.
The Feldkirch city council should shape policies that are geared towards the needs of the people, make forward-looking and evidence-based decisions and drive forward solutions.
Is the cliché true that politicians are all talk and no action? There are committed people in every party who really want to make a difference. But it often takes too long because there is a lack of decisiveness and courage. Politics, as we all know, is about drilling thick planks.
Who is your hero and why? There are many people I admire for their achievements in life - from my grandmother to political figures.
What name would you have as a DJ? DJ Fäbse or Reform-Fäbse
In the municipal elections, on the other hand, Allgäuer's FPÖ won only six seats with 17.31% and lagged behind the Greens (19.19% and nine seats) led by Marianne Thalhammer. The Neos (7.07 percent and three seats) with top candidate Georg Oberndorfer finished ahead of the SPÖ under Brigitte Baschny (5.59 percent and two seats).
Stefan Spangenberg (SPÖ)
As mayor, it is important to me to give people confidence in politics again and, as an elected representative, to involve citizens in projects and plans.
The Feldkirch city council... is an extremely important opportunity to address processes and concerns, influence decisions and ask the right questions.
Is the cliché true that politicians only talk but don't do anything? I think that this does not do justice to reality, as political decisions require intensive preparations, negotiations and compromises in order to find viable solutions to complex social challenges.
Who is your hero and why? Defining one person here is unthinkable. There are many people who inspire me, give me courage or motivate me. My parents and my grandmother, who lived in our house, certainly had the biggest influence.
What name would you have as a DJ? Probably DJ Spanie
Christoph Alton, who is not running on March 16, entered the race in autumn 2020 with "We - Platform for Families and Child Protection" and won 3.22% and one mandate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.