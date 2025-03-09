Before GAK - Sturm
“Derby fire” burns – fans take over the city
The derby pre-match has long since begun. While the GAK fans are in the majority around the Merkur Arena in Liebenau - due to the home game and the absence of the "tough" Sturm Ultras - the Sturm fans are clearly visible and noticeable in the city center.
A glance up to the landmark of the city of Graz - the clock tower on the Schloßberg - showed which fans were warming up there for the Graz match of matches. Suddenly, black smoke from Bengalos rose into the sky. The Sturm fans showed who they thought owned the city.
A small group of Sturm sympathizers then marched through Herrengasse, across Jakominiplatz towards the stadium. Their route will not take them as far as the arena - after riots in 2023, SK Sturm had announced that they would not have any away fans this time.
However, it will probably not be possible without any riots this time either - see story above. Watch the fan.at video below to see how police spokesman Markus Lamb assesses the situation around the Merkur Arena in Graz and what (peaceful) fans from both camps have to say ahead of the derby.
