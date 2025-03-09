Pogacar wins despite a fall: “It’s just meat”

However, concentrating on just one major highlight is not Pogacar's thing, who took an impressive 25 victories last year. He has long since followed in the footsteps of Eddy Merckx. A superhuman rider? "When he's dead, they'll have to cut him open and see," said Pidcock jokingly. The Olympic mountain bike champion, who won the Strade Bianche in 2023, complained that he was probably in his best form and yet it wasn't enough to keep up.