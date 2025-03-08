“Bloody” protest against abortion clinic

Around 40 anti-abortion protesters gathered in front of the doors of the new facility on the very opening day, ranting against the information center with a bloody toy doll in a bucket, pictures of skeletons and even Adolf Hitler. Legal abortion is only permitted in very rare cases in Poland, which is heavily Catholic: If there is a danger to the life or health of the expectant mother or if the pregnancy is the result of a criminal act such as rape or incest.