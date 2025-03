Fighting for the safety of primary school children!

Accident shortly before Christmas

67 children come to school every day, have to get from the bus to school and back - and cross the crosswalk on the main road. Principal Sigrid Kodritsch: "Only a reduction in speed would make the children safer." Shortly before Christmas, there was a crash at the crosswalk: "A driver overlooked the children, braked, but there was a rear-end collision. One child was able to jump back in time, but has been traumatized ever since. Obviously something bad has to happen before something finally happens!"