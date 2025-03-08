Boys flee from the police on motorcycles

Daring escape

Despite the use of blue lights and sirens, the two initially fled out of sight of the police officers. Some time later, they were spotted again, but the drivers accelerated again and drove off in different directions. One of them drove his motorcycle across a field and into an adjacent inaccessible wooded area, while the other sped off again at considerable speed along the asphalted open road. The driver who had chosen the open road crashed at an intersection and was prevented from continuing his journey. The second motorcyclist was also apprehended by the patrol crew shortly afterwards.