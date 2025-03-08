Without a driver's license
Boys flee from the police on motorcycles
It looks like being a driver won't be happening any time soon. Two 16-year-old boys fled from the police at around 10 p.m. on Friday on motorcycles that were not licensed for traffic. Both were eventually stopped and reported to the police.
During a check by the Sattledt police on Friday at around 10 p.m., two motorcycles without license plates and without lights, but at considerable speed, drove past the patrol on an open road in Steinerkirchen an der Traun. The officers immediately gave chase.
Daring escape
Despite the use of blue lights and sirens, the two initially fled out of sight of the police officers. Some time later, they were spotted again, but the drivers accelerated again and drove off in different directions. One of them drove his motorcycle across a field and into an adjacent inaccessible wooded area, while the other sped off again at considerable speed along the asphalted open road. The driver who had chosen the open road crashed at an intersection and was prevented from continuing his journey. The second motorcyclist was also apprehended by the patrol crew shortly afterwards.
Both are currently getting their driver's license
Both drivers, two 16-year-olds from Steinerkirchen and Kremsmünster, did not have a driver's license, but they are currently training for their category driving license. Several reports were made to the Wels-Land district authority.
