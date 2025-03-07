Vorteilswelt
Wedding dilemma

Why Kate Hudson doesn’t want to marry her fiancé

Nachrichten
07.03.2025 17:00

Kate Hudson has been engaged to Danny Fujikawa since the end of 2021, but she may never say yes to him. The actress has now revealed the reason why.

0 Kommentare

Kate Hudson is happy with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, but she's in no rush to walk down the aisle. And perhaps she never will, as she revealed on Drew Barrymore's show.

Hudson wants to be "engaged forever"
"I think it's been two or three years now," Hudson explained, referring to the engagement. And continued: "My fantasy is to be engaged and stay engaged. I just don't have that 'Oh my God, I'm getting married... and I can't wait for the party! It's exactly the opposite for me."

The 45-year-old, who recently starred in the Netflix series "Running Point", admitted that she is more concerned with the practical aspects of a wedding. "I tend to think: 'Okay, I have to plan it, it's going to cost an incredible amount of money'. It's just a lot," she confessed. 

Instead, she likes the idea of "being engaged forever". The blonde explained: "You have the ring, the promise, the ultimate commitment. The contractual aspect is difficult for me. I like my freedom ... I like the concept of freedom."

Mom Goldie Hawn as a role model
Hudson likes to follow the example of her mother Goldie Hawn, who was in a relationship with Kurt Russell but never married him. "This thing about signing a government contract ... Well, I was raised by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who never signed a contract! So that's my role model!" the Hollywood beauty blurted out.

Kate Hudson can imagine simply staying engaged to Danny Fujikawa "forever". (Bild: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Kate Hudson can imagine simply staying engaged to Danny Fujikawa "forever".
(Bild: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

From 2000 to 2007, Kate Hudson was married to musician Chris Robinson, with whom she has 21-year-old son Ryder. With her former fiancé Matt Bellamy, Kate had 13-year-old Bingham, while daughter Rani (6) is from her relationship with Danny Fujikawa.

