When the sinuses are chronically inflamed

The treatment options overlap, regardless of the cause. "In every case of chronic sinusitis, treatment begins with nasal sprays and rinses. If this does not sufficiently control the problem, surgery is often necessary. This involves removing the inflamed mucous membrane and improving the ventilation of the sinuses and accessibility for medication. This can often lead to a healing of the inflammation and freedom from symptoms," explains the specialist. However, there are also forms of sinusitis whose symptoms frequently recur. In this case, biologics are a promising treatment option.