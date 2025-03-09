Vorteilswelt
Therapy options

When the sinuses are chronically inflamed

09.03.2025 14:00

Sinusitis (inflammation of the paranasal sinuses) is usually accompanied by a blocked nose, reduced ability to smell and pain. Performance and concentration also decrease. It is particularly unpleasant when the condition becomes chronic. What treatment options are available.

In addition to a blocked nose and limited ability to smell, pain in the face and head are typical symptoms of sinusitis (inflammation of the sinuses). Performance, concentration and sleep also decrease, especially if the illness becomes chronic.

"Sinusitis has various causes. Although the symptoms are often similar, they are illnesses with different causes (such as a crooked nasal septum, allergies, etc.). As a result, both the course of the disease and the treatment options are not the same," reports Priv.-Doz. DDr. Sven Schneider.

The medical history and ENT examination often provide clear indications of the type of sinusitis. In addition, imaging of the paranasal sinuses, laboratory or tissue examinations usually lead to a clear diagnosis.

The treatment options overlap, regardless of the cause. "In every case of chronic sinusitis, treatment begins with nasal sprays and rinses. If this does not sufficiently control the problem, surgery is often necessary. This involves removing the inflamed mucous membrane and improving the ventilation of the sinuses and accessibility for medication. This can often lead to a healing of the inflammation and freedom from symptoms," explains the specialist. However, there are also forms of sinusitis whose symptoms frequently recur. In this case, biologics are a promising treatment option.

Porträt von Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
