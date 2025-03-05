Wolfgang “Fifi” Pissecker: On the dog

"I live in Perchtoldsdorf and my neighbor is the actress Caroline Frank," says Pissecker to the "Krone", "during Corona her children were sick, her husband was away and she was overwhelmed. So I took over the walking for her. Gundi and I sniffed each other out and it worked out." The one-off walk turned into a timeless friendship. "Back then, I told Caroline I'd pick Gundi up again tomorrow - that was five years ago now and, if possible, I walk her in the vineyards every day." If it has to be done quickly, half an hour is enough. If Pissecker has more time available, the two of them walk to the "Salzstanglwirt", his favorite restaurant. "Sometimes it takes us up to three hours."