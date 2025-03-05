Vorteilswelt
"Dancing Stars" intimate

Wolfgang “Fifi” Pissecker: On the dog

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 06:00

Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker will not be lacking in fitness for the new "Dancing Stars" season. The passionate hiker likes to borrow dog Gundi from the immediate neighborhood.

0 Kommentare

The great passion of the "Hektiker" has nothing to do with hecticness - in 2008 Wolfgang "Fifi" Pissecker walked the Way of St. James for the first time and found himself in the process. The passion for walking has been in the humorist's blood for some time. Since 2019, the 60-year-old has had a loyal companion for his hikes and walks from the Perchtoldsdorfer Heide to deep into the Vienna Woods - Labrador dog Gundi.

About the person

Age: 60
Famous: ...as a founding member of the legendary cabaret group "Die Hektiker", with whom he performed more than 3000 times. Since then, he has enjoyed success as a solo cabaret artist ("Supernackt - Ausziehen bis zur Seele") and can be seen time and again in films and on television. He walked the Camino de Santiago for the first time in 2008.

"I live in Perchtoldsdorf and my neighbor is the actress Caroline Frank," says Pissecker to the "Krone", "during Corona her children were sick, her husband was away and she was overwhelmed. So I took over the walking for her. Gundi and I sniffed each other out and it worked out." The one-off walk turned into a timeless friendship. "Back then, I told Caroline I'd pick Gundi up again tomorrow - that was five years ago now and, if possible, I walk her in the vineyards every day." If it has to be done quickly, half an hour is enough. If Pissecker has more time available, the two of them walk to the "Salzstanglwirt", his favorite restaurant. "Sometimes it takes us up to three hours."

(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)

The long walks are a win/win situation for both humans and animals. 14-year-old Gundi and "Fifi" stay physically fit, while the cabaret artist's creative ideas also blossom. "But the trick is always getting the ideas home from the forest. I'm not the youngest anymore, so sometimes things get lost."

(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)

In any case, outdoor partner Gundi is partly responsible for ensuring that he is in good shape for the strenuous dances ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
