Europe wants to rearm

OTHERWISE, the dangers of a new arms spiral should not be ignored. When those - mostly left-leaning - forces that have upheld the motto "Creating peace without weapons" in recent years now loudly call for rearmament and readiness for war, we must not forget the threat of automatic weapons: The larger and more threatening the arsenals become, the greater the likelihood that they will be used at some point. Late-imperialist statesmen, arms industry lobbyists or the thirst for glory of one or two generals could see to that.