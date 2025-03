Female moped rider (16) dies in serious accident

The skidding caused a collision with the girl's moped, which was riding behind the car. The 16-year-old girl and the 14-year-old girl on the pillion crashed. The driver died at the scene of the accident. The seriously injured 14-year-old girl was flown to Graz University Hospital after first aid at Judenburg Regional Hospital. The 83-year-old man was injured to an indeterminate degree and was also taken to Judenburg Regional Hospital.