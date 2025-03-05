Blue Party launches petition
Asylum policy: FPÖ misses “Fortress Austria”
The FPÖ continues to work on the Zuckerl coalition. The measures announced in the area of asylum, such as the temporary halt to family reunification, do not go far enough. The blue EU mandate holder Petra Steger misses push-backs and the deportation of "illegals". There is no mention of a "Fortress Austria" or a "Fortress Europe" in the government program, as the FPÖ had called for.
The government program is a "slap in the face of every Austrian taxpayer", said Steger, whose party did not form a coalition despite winning the most votes in the National Council elections and must now continue to work in opposition.
With the "loser traffic light", Austria now runs the risk of becoming a "laughing stock" in Europe after Germany. The liberal MEP now wonders whether Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) will even have his future seat in Brussels.
Praise for Trump
Steger also criticized the unchanged stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, especially as a "different wind" is now blowing in the USA with President Donald Trump. Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (NEOS) will probably soon declare war on Russia by mistake, she speculated ironically. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl would probably not have gone along with this "warmongering". "The entire government program is a single fake news program," said Steger about the individual measures.
The blue security spokesperson Gernot Darmann also took to the streets on Wednesday, the day of the first Council of Ministers, to express his dissatisfaction with the FPÖ's loathing of the government. He promoted an online petition for a "ban law" against political Islam, which has been online on the FPÖ website since Monday.
The fact that the other parties do not support a "prohibition law" against political Islam is not logically explainable for Darmann, as he explained. For this reason, the Freedom Party is once again resorting to an online petition in addition to its parliamentary work. Although it has only been online for two days, there are already 1,700 signatories, reported the FPÖ MP. "We are assuming a very, very strong participation of the people in this initiative," he hopes.
