Asylum policy: FPÖ misses “Fortress Austria”

The fact that the other parties do not support a "prohibition law" against political Islam is not logically explainable for Darmann, as he explained. For this reason, the Freedom Party is once again resorting to an online petition in addition to its parliamentary work. Although it has only been online for two days, there are already 1,700 signatories, reported the FPÖ MP. "We are assuming a very, very strong participation of the people in this initiative," he hopes.