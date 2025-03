Shed on fire: electric quads destroyed

Fire departments deployed with 32 firefighters

The fire spread to the adjoining house and damaged the front of the house, particularly around the chimney and in the roof area. The volunteer fire departments of Pöllau near Gleisdorf, Ottendorf and Markt Hartmannsdorf, deployed with 32 firefighters, were able to prevent the fire from getting worse. No one was injured. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are still being investigated.