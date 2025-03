Carnival guest crashed into bus: seriously injured

It must have been quite a shock for the bus driver when a tiger, pirate or cowboy (we don't know for sure) suddenly crashed into the driver's door. The driver was driving north on the Alte Poststraße (Graz-Eggenberg) when the accident occurred.

Hospitalized with serious injuries

Completely unexpectedly, the 48-year-old pedestrian ran into the vehicle and fell onto the road. The man from Graz was unresponsive and apparently seriously injured. The emergency doctor and ambulance rushed to the scene immediately and the carnival guest was then transported to Graz Regional Hospital. A blood alcohol test revealed 1.92 per mille.