Manufacturers row back on e-car plans

In fact, the official e-mobility plans were still very ambitious at the time, and in many cases manufacturers scheduled their own end of the combustion engine well before the ultimate date. This is now being partially reconsidered. Audi, for example, actually only wants to offer new e-cars from 2026, but according to media reports may be investing more in combustion engines again. Sister company VW officially wants to stop using petrol and diesel in 2035, but is apparently pursuing a similar strategy internally as the premium offshoot. At the heart of this: some combustion engines are to run longer in Europe than originally announced.