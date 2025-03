“A dream! But Rapid is bigger than us”

Next stop Banja Luka - Rapid take off for Bosnia on Wednesday! The round of 16 should not be the last stop in the Conference League. On paper, FC Borac, reigning champions and current runners-up in the Premijer Liga, are outsiders. With a squad value of just 9.8 million euros. But the captain is a Rapid insider: Srdjan Grahovac. The "six-man" played in Hütteldorf from 2014 to 2022 (with interruptions) and is rubbing his hands together: "It's a dream for me. I'm meeting my second home with my home club - it couldn't be better."