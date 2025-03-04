Influencer outraged
Disgusting seat in 1st class as a “flying stall of filth”
Influencer Andrea paid 5,000 dollars for her seat on an American Airlines plane to travel comfortably in 1st class to Hawaii. For this price, she thought she could expect a lot - but she was in for a "flying stall of filth".
She only wanted to vent her anger with her complaint video on TikTok, but it gave American Airlines a real PR nightmare. The reason was the footage Andrea had taken of her seat in first class.
The woman with the user name "andreanotfromtrinidad" said she had paid 5,000 dollars to fly first class to Hawaii. But instead of getting a luxury seat in return, she ended up in a "flying dirt stall".
In a video, she not only showed the ventilation openings covered in a thick layer of dust and filthy: "I now have to breathe this in for eight and a half hours."
"Do better, American Airlines"
The armrest was covered in crumbs from leftover food, her pillow with brown stains: "Did they even wash them?" The crumpled seat cushions did not please the influencer either - especially not for the ticket price she had paid. "Do better, American Airlines," she demands.
Reactions were not long in coming. Many of Andrea's followers reported similar experiences with the airline.
One wrote: "No matter what class you fly, we should all find a clean plane!" Others were appalled that someone would spend 5,000 dollars on a domestic flight: "You should have invested that money much better."
"Deep cleaning only every six months"
A former stewardess clarified: "It's a mistake for people to think that the seats of airplanes are cleaned between flights or that the seat backs are wiped down. Only the aisles are vacuumed and there is a deep clean every six months."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
