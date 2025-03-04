Authorities re-examine dubious deal

The Ebner buyer himself - represented by lawyer Peter Perner - vehemently denied this to the "Krone" recently. "There is nothing dubious about this purchase," Perner emphasized at the time. The sale had been legally approved.

Land Transfer Commission examines many other cases

This case is just one of a number of land sales that the commission is currently scrutinizing again. "I am pleased that the authority is working so closely and is looking at the old transactions again on its own initiative. This also has a preventative character for the future," SPÖ Member of Parliament Karin Dollinger is certain.