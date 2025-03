10 km men’s single start classic from 1 pm LIVE

Vermeulen, who lives in Norway, is hoping for a significant improvement. "Anything is possible from 1 to 30. I'm in good shape and still have confidence. If I have my best day with the best skis, anything is possible," said Vermeulen on the rainy Monday. The persistent bad weather ("The saying that it rains every day in Trondheim has proven to be true for me every time.") means a huge challenge for the wax team and a stress component for the athletes. In the "very mediocre" skiathlon, he unfortunately made the wrong choice of classic skis through his own fault.