Because of debts: Viennese (40) strangled and robbed

The 40-year-old Viennese had lent money to a friend some time ago, but there was no sign of repayment. Instead, a mysterious acquaintance of the debtor suddenly turned up, supposedly to "mediate". But the man obviously had other plans: he stormed into the victim's apartment, grabbed him by the neck with both hands and squeezed! The perpetrator then pulled out a kitchen knife and threatened the 40-year-old.