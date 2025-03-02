“Unfortunately, my day also only had 24 hours”

Your term of office included Brexit, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the war between Israel and Hamas and the war in Ukraine. What was the biggest challenge?

Without making a downgrade now: The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine, October 7, 2023 and Corona . Why? Because we perhaps underestimated how disruptive the pandemic was for us as a society. How much we interfered with the rights of individuals at the time. Then, of course, the return of war to our continent. And then certainly October 7, the Hamas attack on Israel. I can remember it exactly. It was a Saturday lunchtime when I was called and asked the question: How good are your stomach nerves? And then I was sent videos and photos that I will never forget for the rest of my life.