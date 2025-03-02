Andreas Prommegger takes parallel RTL victory in Poland

In the second World Cup parallel giant slalom for snowboarders in Krynica-Zdroj on Sunday, there was a victory for Austria after all. Andreas Prommegger first came out on top by a wafer-thin margin in the photo finish in the semi-final, and in the grand final he fought off the Italian Maurizio Bormolini, who is now the overall World Cup winner, by a narrow margin of six hundredths of a second. In the women's event, winner Tsubaki Miki secured the overall World Cup, while Sabine Payer came eighth on the day.