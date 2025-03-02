Neos vote
Just one more hurdle, then the treat is fixed
On Sunday, NEOS members will vote on the coalition agreement. A two-thirds majority is needed for the first three-party coalition to be finalized. Over the past few days, a call-out campaign has been launched to ensure that the result is a success for party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger.
Austria's first three-party coalition is about to reach the final stage. What is still missing for the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS to walk into the Hofburg together for the swearing-in ceremony is the sanctus of the Pinks. This should follow on Sunday. At the NEOS general meeting, over 1500 members who have registered can cast their vote. If a two-thirds majority approves the government program, the way will be clear for the NEOS' first participation in government - only 13 years after it was founded.
Skeptics have been silenced
However, nervousness is high. A narrow approval would also put party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger under pressure before she takes office as the new Foreign Minister. After all, the party leader was the main driving force behind the NEOS being available to form a three-party coalition at the second attempt.
Some top pink functionaries would have favored an issue partnership in parliament with the ÖVP and SPÖ. Skeptics fear that the NEOS would betray their values in a coalition with the SPÖ and ÖVP. Meinl-Reisinger is said to have eloquently silenced all opponents in the party's internal meetings.
Political left-wing waltz unpopular with NEOS members
However, the composition of the SPÖ government team proves the "resisters" right. Many designated SPÖ ministers are considered to be pronounced leftists, while the NEOS stand for a neoliberal course and structural reforms. However, NEOS members are not interested in a political left-wing waltz.
To ensure that today's vote is a success, MPs and senior state officials have been obliged to call the members to convince them of the coalition program. Meinl-Reisinger even demanded written documentation of every telephone call made. In this way, no functionary could escape responsibility.
Incidentally, no matter what happens, even if the NEOS vote is negative, the ÖVP and SPÖ will form a two-party coalition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
