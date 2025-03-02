Just one more hurdle, then the treat is fixed

Austria's first three-party coalition is about to reach the final stage. What is still missing for the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS to walk into the Hofburg together for the swearing-in ceremony is the sanctus of the Pinks. This should follow on Sunday. At the NEOS general meeting, over 1500 members who have registered can cast their vote. If a two-thirds majority approves the government program, the way will be clear for the NEOS' first participation in government - only 13 years after it was founded.