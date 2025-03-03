Jürgen Mandl: “Of course there is room for improvement”

Now it looks like the ÖVP will make it back into the federal government. In Carinthia, the ÖVP is also part of the provincial government. The Wirtschaftsbund is a sub-organization, a front organization. How does your role as President of the Chamber of Commerce, as a social partner, work and how should it possibly improve?

Our work in the Wirtschaftsbund is exclusively shaped by the economic environment, by everyday life in the companies. Normally, of course, this is very, very different from political activity. You have to go toe-to-toe, even with your own party. A company is created from an idea, grows and hires employees. All of these things generate tax revenue. And that is the basis for many other things to happen. And we sometimes feel that we are not taken seriously enough. We are still an extremely export-oriented location that thrives on being globally competitive. Not only the economy, but also exports are declining. That is already an issue: what do I invest where?