Racism scandal during Liefering defeat

Suddenly, a racist shout against a Liefering player came from the barely filled stands. Coach Daniel Beichler called his boys to him and left the pitch with them. The stadium announcer immediately distanced himself from the racist comments and spoke of a "confused" spectator. "We do not tolerate any racist abuse here," said the stadium announcer, who emphasized that it was not a person from the active fan scene, but an individual. Beichler then spent several minutes talking to referee Julian Schnur, who then blew the final whistle. According to the referee, the match was not scored.