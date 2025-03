Rule makers discuss revolution in soccer

It is well known that the bosses of the world governing body FIFA always want even more spectacle. For them, this is usually translated as: more goals. This is where former coaching legend Arsene Wenger comes into play. The Frenchman has been working on possible improvements in soccer for years and is in favor of a change to offside that would benefit strikers, in line with the motto: "When in doubt, give the attacker the benefit of the doubt."