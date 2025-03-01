Reading adventure
“On your paws, get set, go!” Theo is coming to you!
Lion Lenni has to impress at the Animal Olympics. But it's not that easy with a sloth as his coach! New, funny reading videos are available on kidskrone. From March, Theo the reading fox and reading uncle Christian will be coming to your school!
Hello there, dear reading foxes! I'm still very excited! Reading uncle Christian and I visited the Happ reptile zoo and I dared to touch a snake. I can tell you one thing: It's not bad at all! A snake like this is not as slippery as you might imagine. It's very soft and supple. But now to our reading videos!
Learning to read with puzzle and sticker fun
Our ABC reading video takes you on a tour of the zoo with Bommel the monkey. The banana lover meets Greta the giraffe, Fritz the sloth, Norbert the hippo and many other animals. Bommel has some adventures and in between there are exciting puzzles and even some stickers to stick in.
The professional reading foxes get to know the lively lion Lenni. His lion dad has been injured and he has to stand in for his father at the Animal Olympics. There he is to compete against antelope Regina in the 103-meter run and save the lion's honour! But his trainer is a sloth of all things. Lenni has to summon up all his lion courage not to leave immediately. Will that go well?
Don't forget to read diligently to collect your stamp for your reading passport! Our hands-on sheets have also turned out to be fun again! Take a look!
Theo Lesefuchs
The reptile zoo is bustling in every corner
At our Reading Passport partner, the Happ Reptile Zoo, we learned a lot. "There are around a thousand animals at the zoo. We also take in animals when people can no longer keep them," Helga Happ tells me. So dear reading foxes - think carefully about whether you want to have a pet!
Theo and Christian are coming to your school!
There's one more thing I want to tell you: Reading uncle Christian is also coming to your school! Once a month I'll pick an elementary school and we'll visit you in your class! Isn't that superdupermegafuchstastic? Just get in touch at: theo@krone.at! I'm looking forward to it!
Wave, wave your Theo!
