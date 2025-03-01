“Wind turbines unsuitable for the Tyrolean mountains”

Hundreds of truck journeys for a single foundation

As mayor of Kramsach, FPÖ energy spokesperson Andreas Gang is affected by the wind turbine ideas, as the Rofan, including the natural jewel around Lake Zirein, has also been identified as a potential location. "Foundations for wind turbines have a diameter of 25 meters," he points out. That alone is almost 2000 m³ of concrete and more than 300 truck journeys. Or even more if only smaller heavy vehicles can access the remote construction sites. Gang calculates that such connecting roads would have to be six meters wide. If there are no roads, forest clearance would also be necessary, is another concern.