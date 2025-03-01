Concerns on 81 pages
“Wind turbines unsuitable for the Tyrolean mountains”
Wind turbines are supposed to alleviate our energy worries; the province of Tyrol has already surveyed several possible sites for up to 160 turbines. Now a wildlife biologist explains in an 81-page report why this is a mistake from an environmental point of view. A reason for the FPÖ to take action in the provincial parliament.
Place large pylons on Tyrolean mountain ridges and then environmentally friendly electricity will flow - if only it were that simple!
The FPÖ commissioned Christine Miller, head of the Austrian Wildlife Biology Office, to take a close look at the study on the wind energy potential of the province. As is well known, the study spoke of 140 to 160 wind turbines, which could cover up to 4.9 percent of the total energy demand.
We have not been against wind power in Tyrol so far. However, the study has opened my eyes to the serious consequences.
Markus Abwerzger, Tiroler FPÖ-Obmann
Negative example in the Tauern mountains
"We are talking about up to 1500 km² of affected area. We need wide access roads for trucks with the large rotors as well as transformer stations," emphasized Miller at a press event. Her specialty is, of course, the impact of such plants on wildlife. "You only have to look at the Tauern wind farm to see that the mating area there has disappeared."
In general, habitats for a number of species would be lost - from grouse to bearded vultures and bats. The majority of the plans do not take nature conservation into account and the Tyrolean mountains are simply unsuitable for these plans.
Around such a facility, the populations of certain species become extinct. Their habitat will become smaller.
Christine Miller, Leiterin Büro für Wildbiologie Österreich
Hundreds of truck journeys for a single foundation
As mayor of Kramsach, FPÖ energy spokesperson Andreas Gang is affected by the wind turbine ideas, as the Rofan, including the natural jewel around Lake Zirein, has also been identified as a potential location. "Foundations for wind turbines have a diameter of 25 meters," he points out. That alone is almost 2000 m³ of concrete and more than 300 truck journeys. Or even more if only smaller heavy vehicles can access the remote construction sites. Gang calculates that such connecting roads would have to be six meters wide. If there are no roads, forest clearance would also be necessary, is another concern.
The foundations have a diameter of 25 meters. This would require hundreds of truck journeys, and maintenance would be added later.
Andreas Gang, FPÖ- Energiesprecher und Bürgermeister Kramsach
Urgent motion to stop wind power plans
What does FPÖ provincial party chairman Markus Abwerzger think of the new study? "We have never been against wind power, but we don't see any possibility in Tyrol." This is because wind turbines would only make sense above a certain height, which is precisely where the serious disadvantages mentioned would apply.
The Blue Party now wants to table an urgent motion in the state parliament to stop the wind power plans. In contrast, the FPÖ is committed to hydropower: "In a cost-benefit calculation, this makes much more sense in Tyrol." As is well known, the state has offered 100,000 euros for the first project.
