Pope on the mend, but no early release
On Friday, Pope Francis has been in hospital for two weeks. In the meantime, the daily reports on his state of health sound more optimistic. However, the 88-year-old will not be seen and the famous patient will not be discharged any time soon - even if he is already working from his hospital bed.
Pope Francis, who according to official reports is still on the road to recovery, spent another quiet night in the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic in Rome. However, he is not expected to be discharged any time soon.
"As in previous days, the night passed quietly and the Pope is now resting," the Vatican said briefly on Friday morning, as usual.
A little later, it was reported that the pontiff had breakfast and read the newspaper after waking up. He then continued his therapy, including physiotherapy for his respiratory tract.
On Thursday, it was announced that Francis no longer receives oxygen exclusively via tubes, but sometimes via a normal breathing mask. However, it is still too early to give the all-clear.
Blood values improved
According to official information, he has not had any more major bouts of breathlessness since the weekend. His blood values have also improved. He is also receiving a range of medication, including cortisone. "In view of the complexity of the clinical picture, further days of clinical stability are required," a statement said. At Francis' advanced age, pneumonia is known to be life-threatening.
It is still unclear whether the Pope will again publish a text for the Angelus prayer on Sunday, as was the case on the past two Sundays. Normally, the head of the Catholic Church holds the prayer every Sunday at midday from the window of the Apostolic Palace with a view of St. Peter's Square. It is certain that he is working. He has even appointed cardinals from his sickbed.
