Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Despite political commitment

Austria cannot remain neutral if attacked

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 10:45

The future government consisting of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS has reaffirmed its commitment to Austrian neutrality in its government program. However, one expert now says that Austria would not be able to remain neutral if Russia attacked Europe.

0 Kommentare

"At some point you have to realize that of course Austria can't really be neutral or impartial either," says economist Guntram Wolff. With a view to the current war in Ukraine, he explains: "If Russia is successful with its aggression, then that affects us too." If Russia were to conquer Ukraine, for example, Austria would also be affected. 

Ukraine plays an important role for European security
Russia has not yet succeeded in overrunning Ukraine. As a result, Ukraine is tying up large numbers of Russian troops. Ukraine therefore fulfills an important function for European security as a whole, explains Wolff. In the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine must not disarm under any circumstances, says Wolff, otherwise the risk of Russia's President Vladimir Putin invading again soon would be too great.

Expert: Europe must not rely on the USA
Wolff also points out that Europe is currently in a relatively weak position, even when it comes to conventional armaments such as tanks and artillery. Looking towards the USA, he warns that the current policy of US President Donald Trump means that Europe is currently facing the challenge of thinking about a future defense that can manage without US support.

However, the expert sees great potential in the European defense industry: "It is by no means the case that the USA has large military production capacities. On the contrary, the USA is rather weaker than Europe in the industrial sector." 

In terms of the digital sector, however, Europe is in a weak position and "great efforts" are needed here, explains Wolff.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf