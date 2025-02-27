Israeli army confesses: Have “completely failed”

It was an attack in waves

According to the investigation report, the Hamas attack took place in three successive waves. In the first wave, "more than a thousand terrorists" from an elite Hamas unit entered Israel, while at the same time a massive rocket attack was launched from the Gaza Strip. The second wave comprised 2,000 fighters and in the third wave hundreds more fighters and several thousand civilians entered Israel. "In total, around 5,000 terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory during the attack," the army said.