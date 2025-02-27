Hamas attack
Israeli army confesses: Have “completely failed”
The Israeli army has admitted that it did not anticipate the bloody Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 - the brutality of which continues to horrify.
"We could not have imagined such a scenario," admitted a military representative before the publication of the investigation report. The Israeli army had not succeeded in protecting the people of Israel. The militant Palestinians, led by the radical Islamic group Hamas, had "surprised" Israel, not only in terms of the size and scale of the attack, but also its "brutality". The army had been "overconfident" and had misjudged Hamas' military capabilities.
It was an attack in waves
According to the investigation report, the Hamas attack took place in three successive waves. In the first wave, "more than a thousand terrorists" from an elite Hamas unit entered Israel, while at the same time a massive rocket attack was launched from the Gaza Strip. The second wave comprised 2,000 fighters and in the third wave hundreds more fighters and several thousand civilians entered Israel. "In total, around 5,000 terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory during the attack," the army said.
Background
On October 7, 2023, hundreds of fighters from Hamas and allied Islamist groups infiltrated southern Israel from the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli reports, a total of 1218 people were killed, mostly civilians, in several villages, at a music festival and as hostages in the Gaza Strip. Following the Hamas attack, Israel took massive military action in the Gaza Strip. According to the Hamas health authority, at least 48,365 people were killed. The UN has classified this information as reliable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
