Pupils working tirelessly for “zebra children”

The more networking the better

Ella has now grown up to be a strong and, as far as possible, independent schoolchild. She owes this not least to her enterprising aunt Monika Rammal, who also works at the HAK Innsbruck. Through her many years of activities, the school is raising awareness. The more affected families network, the more clinical pictures can be assigned to this genetic defect, the more research can help to make the lives of the "zebra children" easier or even save them, as people are constantly dying of the consequences in childhood. This can be avoided if medical information is provided in advance.