AK Tirol warns
Fraudsters sent e-mail in the name of the municipality
Anyone who has received an email from the municipality of Weerberg in the past few hours should be careful. As the Arbeiterkammer Tirol (AK) now warns, this is probably a phishing method. The experts provide recommendations on how to deal with this message.
The series of dangerous phishing messages continues. As the AK Tirol informs, the municipal administration of Weerberg has now also fallen victim to a fraudster. An email was sent to the official address gemeinde@weerberg.at between 8 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
A document was attached. The message asked the recipient to download this "secure document". "The subject line contains a spelling/grammar error and is written in clumsy German," explains AK.
What is striking about this phishing email, apart from the request to download the document without comment and the one spelling mistake, is that the person mentioned (apparently) sends the email themselves.
Some conspicuous features
"What is striking about this phishing email, apart from the request to download without comment and therefore incomprehensible and the one spelling mistake, is that the person mentioned (apparently) sends the email to themselves - i.e. to the sender's address again," the AK continues.
The experts at AK Tirol immediately informed the municipality of Weerberg. They were already aware of the situation and spoke of numerous calls, described the message as a phishing email and recommended that it be deleted immediately.
Municipality recommends deleting mail
In a written statement, they regret the automated sending of the phishing email and recommend "absolutely deleting" the email and never clicking on the link. If this has already happened, the municipality recommends "contacting your own IT administrator or changing your password".
