After bankruptcy: wood processor now under the hammer

In the fall of 2021, the founder retired and moved the company Altholz from Schlierbach under the wing of Mareiner. Three years later, the owner and managing director was no longer able to avoid going to insolvency court - all four companies in the Styrian group were bankrupt. For Mareiner Altholz GmbH, which processed old construction timber for reuse and produced three-layer panels for façades and wall cladding, this heralded the end in installments. On September 24, 2024, the closure of three company divisions was confirmed by the Steyr Regional Court, and on October 30 it was clear that the company would be closed.