Dismantled into 883 parts
After bankruptcy: wood processor now under the hammer
Turning old into new was the motto at Mareiner Altholz GmbH until bankruptcy proceedings were opened against the company from Schlierbach (Upper Austria) in the fall of 2024. Today, Friday, the equipment is now going under the hammer, 883 items in total. Buyers are being sought for everything from office furniture to printers and boards.
In the fall of 2021, the founder retired and moved the company Altholz from Schlierbach under the wing of Mareiner. Three years later, the owner and managing director was no longer able to avoid going to insolvency court - all four companies in the Styrian group were bankrupt. For Mareiner Altholz GmbH, which processed old construction timber for reuse and produced three-layer panels for façades and wall cladding, this heralded the end in installments. On September 24, 2024, the closure of three company divisions was confirmed by the Steyr Regional Court, and on October 30 it was clear that the company would be closed.
Nine employees were still working when insolvency proceedings were opened
If you now google "Mareiner Altholz GmbH", you will find out that it is "permanently closed". The remains of the company, which still had nine employees when insolvency proceedings were opened, are being auctioned online today, Friday.
On the aurena.at platform, 883 items will go under the virtual hammer. What is being auctioned off? It ranges from industrial tents to solid wood flower troughs and a container office with a solid wood roof. The items on offer also include fire extinguishers, safety vests, a wood drying system, sliding doors, roller containers, chests of drawers, copy paper, computers, scanners and tools.
According to Kreditschutzverband von 1870, claims amounting to 2.44 million euros were registered in the course of the bankruptcy proceedings. Liabilities amounting to 2.07 million euros were recognized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
