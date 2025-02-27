Spontaneously inspired interplay

Incredibly light-footed and dancing, with a lot of wit and virtuoso finesse, Fortner leads us through colorful soundscapes on the piano: There is the blues with a sustained subtlety, a fast-paced ragtime, the energetic roar of a stimulating trio, time for reflection and accentuation or a tender and loving ballad. A few tidbits from here, a few from there and then the drums and bass can push forward quite forcefully - until Sullivan Fortner throws in a coquettishly lively Latin music quote. Or looks it up in the Great American Songbook. Everything fits together. Always a little off the beaten track and unexpected hooks and plenty of room for freedom - for everyone's enjoyment.