Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sporting event in the Prater

Austrian Women’s Run: Because we can!

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 11:08

"'Cause I can! - Because I can! This is the motto of this year's Austrian Women's Run, which will take place for the 37th time in Vienna's Prater on May 25, 2025 - from the first step to achieving personal goals.

0 Kommentare

At the kick-off press conference in Vienna, organizer Ilse Dippmann explained what lies behind the motto: "No matter what we set out to do - you have to want to do it yourself in order to be successful. Whether, for example, switching from walking to running, trying the 10 km instead of the 5 km route, improving your time by a few seconds or simply daring to start. It is always the individual desire to be on the move. I firmly believe that every girl and every woman can realize her wishes. We just have to take the first step." Regardless of running level, religion, age and origin!

Managing Director Andreas Schnabl added: "It's really great what is possible if you put your mind to it. We see that every year anew."

Organizer Ilse Dippmann (far right), Managing Director Andreas Schnabl, top athlete Julia Mayer (center) and sponsors at the kick-off press conference for this year's Austrian Women's Run. (Bild: Eva Manhart)
Organizer Ilse Dippmann (far right), Managing Director Andreas Schnabl, top athlete Julia Mayer (center) and sponsors at the kick-off press conference for this year's Austrian Women's Run.
(Bild: Eva Manhart)

Austria's top runner and athlete Julia Mayer - Olympic athlete, 4-time Austrian record holder, 21-time national champion - celebrated her first successes at the Asics Austrian Women's Run in Vienna and will be taking part again this year. "I ran my first record there in the Prater Hauptallee. For me, the women's run still stands for strength and determination." A spirit that is shared by thousands and thousands of female runners. Last year, almost 26,000 women from 121 nations took part! This year, the 500,000th female participant is expected since the start.

Zitat Icon

The focus is on the feeling of self-determination, inner strength and, of course, the joy of movement.

Ilse Dippmann

Special attention is paid to getting girls and young women excited about exercise. Running increases self-esteem, provides empowerment, strengthens mental and physical strength and provides opportunities. The focus is on the joy of movement and the feeling of self-determination.

Just get going!

Registration for the 37th ASICS Austrian Women's Run under the motto "'cause I can!" starts on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at www.oesterreichischer-frauenlauf.at.

Sunday, May 25, 2025 , Prater Hauptallee, Vienna

Distances:5 km and 10 km running course, 5 km Nordic walking

Preparation: free training plans online and free women's running training sessions at locations throughout Austria

But no one has to take the first step alone, from March the free training program "Fit in 12 weeks" will start again throughout Austria according to specially designed training plans from Sportordination for every performance group from beginners to fast runners and also for Nordic walking. A total of 170 qualified trainers are available for the program.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karin Podolak
Karin Podolak
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf