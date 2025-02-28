Sporting event in the Prater
Austrian Women’s Run: Because we can!
"'Cause I can! - Because I can! This is the motto of this year's Austrian Women's Run, which will take place for the 37th time in Vienna's Prater on May 25, 2025 - from the first step to achieving personal goals.
At the kick-off press conference in Vienna, organizer Ilse Dippmann explained what lies behind the motto: "No matter what we set out to do - you have to want to do it yourself in order to be successful. Whether, for example, switching from walking to running, trying the 10 km instead of the 5 km route, improving your time by a few seconds or simply daring to start. It is always the individual desire to be on the move. I firmly believe that every girl and every woman can realize her wishes. We just have to take the first step." Regardless of running level, religion, age and origin!
Managing Director Andreas Schnabl added: "It's really great what is possible if you put your mind to it. We see that every year anew."
Austria's top runner and athlete Julia Mayer - Olympic athlete, 4-time Austrian record holder, 21-time national champion - celebrated her first successes at the Asics Austrian Women's Run in Vienna and will be taking part again this year. "I ran my first record there in the Prater Hauptallee. For me, the women's run still stands for strength and determination." A spirit that is shared by thousands and thousands of female runners. Last year, almost 26,000 women from 121 nations took part! This year, the 500,000th female participant is expected since the start.
The focus is on the feeling of self-determination, inner strength and, of course, the joy of movement.
Ilse Dippmann
Special attention is paid to getting girls and young women excited about exercise. Running increases self-esteem, provides empowerment, strengthens mental and physical strength and provides opportunities. The focus is on the joy of movement and the feeling of self-determination.
Just get going!
Registration for the 37th ASICS Austrian Women's Run under the motto "'cause I can!" starts on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at www.oesterreichischer-frauenlauf.at.
Sunday, May 25, 2025 , Prater Hauptallee, Vienna
Distances:5 km and 10 km running course, 5 km Nordic walking
Preparation: free training plans online and free women's running training sessions at locations throughout Austria
But no one has to take the first step alone, from March the free training program "Fit in 12 weeks" will start again throughout Austria according to specially designed training plans from Sportordination for every performance group from beginners to fast runners and also for Nordic walking. A total of 170 qualified trainers are available for the program.
