Austrian Women’s Run: Because we can!

At the kick-off press conference in Vienna, organizer Ilse Dippmann explained what lies behind the motto: "No matter what we set out to do - you have to want to do it yourself in order to be successful. Whether, for example, switching from walking to running, trying the 10 km instead of the 5 km route, improving your time by a few seconds or simply daring to start. It is always the individual desire to be on the move. I firmly believe that every girl and every woman can realize her wishes. We just have to take the first step." Regardless of running level, religion, age and origin!