Downhill training
Only one Austrian in the top 10 in Kvitfjell
Norway's Marte Monsen set the fastest time in the first training run for the women's Alpine World Cup downhill in Kvitfjell on Wednesday with bib number 35. The Tyrolean Christina Ager finished 0.61 seconds back in fifth place as the best Austrian and the only ÖSV skier in the top 10.
US star Lindsey Vonn did not finish the run. The final training is scheduled for Thursday. Downhill races are scheduled for Friday and Saturday and a Super-G on Sunday (10.30 am each day).
"Super slope"
Ager spoke of a relaxed run with some fog in the upper section and softer conditions further down. "It's a super slope," said the 29-year-old, who finished behind the Italians Nadia Delago (+0.02), Laura Pirovano (+0.36) and Federica Brignone (+0.40). The next best Austrians were Ariane Rädler (+1.12) and runner-up Mirjam Puchner (+1.20) in 13th and 14th place, while Nadine Fest, who has been very successful in the European Cup this season, finished in 18th place (+1.36). Michelle Niederweiser (33rd / +1.83) was also ahead of Cornelia Hütter (37th / 2.25).
Hütter already first and second in Kvitfjell
The Styrian certainly has good memories of the course. Two years ago and last year she came first and second in super-G races, a good omen for Sunday at least. However, while she is 198 points behind the leading Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami in the discipline rankings with three races to go, she is 81 points closer to the leader Brignone in third place in the downhill four races before the end of the season. Hütter achieved this status primarily with strong performances before the turn of the year. "I want to work my way back to this form."
She should at least not be lacking in experience in Kvitfjell. The 32-year-old raced one of her first European Cup races there in December 2010. She found it difficult to assess the speed at the start of training. "I have to feel my way back up to speed." She wants to find a better line on Thursday in order to be ready for the races. "January was a bit difficult. But we trained well. Now we need to find a new focus and push hard."
The Tyrolean super-G world champion Stephanie Venier (+2.55) finished in 40th place directly behind her compatriot Carmen Spielberger (+2.45), Magdalena Egger was 53rd and penultimate of those classified (+5.54).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
