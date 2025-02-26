Only one Austrian in the top 10 in Kvitfjell

Hütter already first and second in Kvitfjell

The Styrian certainly has good memories of the course. Two years ago and last year she came first and second in super-G races, a good omen for Sunday at least. However, while she is 198 points behind the leading Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami in the discipline rankings with three races to go, she is 81 points closer to the leader Brignone in third place in the downhill four races before the end of the season. Hütter achieved this status primarily with strong performances before the turn of the year. "I want to work my way back to this form."