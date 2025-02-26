Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Downhill training

Only one Austrian in the top 10 in Kvitfjell

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 14:21

Norway's Marte Monsen set the fastest time in the first training run for the women's Alpine World Cup downhill in Kvitfjell on Wednesday with bib number 35. The Tyrolean Christina Ager finished 0.61 seconds back in fifth place as the best Austrian and the only ÖSV skier in the top 10.

0 Kommentare

US star Lindsey Vonn did not finish the run. The final training is scheduled for Thursday. Downhill races are scheduled for Friday and Saturday and a Super-G on Sunday (10.30 am each day).

"Super slope"
Ager spoke of a relaxed run with some fog in the upper section and softer conditions further down. "It's a super slope," said the 29-year-old, who finished behind the Italians Nadia Delago (+0.02), Laura Pirovano (+0.36) and Federica Brignone (+0.40). The next best Austrians were Ariane Rädler (+1.12) and runner-up Mirjam Puchner (+1.20) in 13th and 14th place, while Nadine Fest, who has been very successful in the European Cup this season, finished in 18th place (+1.36). Michelle Niederweiser (33rd / +1.83) was also ahead of Cornelia Hütter (37th / 2.25).

Nadine Fest (Bild: GEPA)
Nadine Fest
(Bild: GEPA)

Hütter already first and second in Kvitfjell
The Styrian certainly has good memories of the course. Two years ago and last year she came first and second in super-G races, a good omen for Sunday at least. However, while she is 198 points behind the leading Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami in the discipline rankings with three races to go, she is 81 points closer to the leader Brignone in third place in the downhill four races before the end of the season. Hütter achieved this status primarily with strong performances before the turn of the year. "I want to work my way back to this form."

Cornelia Hütter (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Cornelia Hütter
(Bild: Pail Sepp)

She should at least not be lacking in experience in Kvitfjell. The 32-year-old raced one of her first European Cup races there in December 2010. She found it difficult to assess the speed at the start of training. "I have to feel my way back up to speed." She wants to find a better line on Thursday in order to be ready for the races. "January was a bit difficult. But we trained well. Now we need to find a new focus and push hard."

The Tyrolean super-G world champion Stephanie Venier (+2.55) finished in 40th place directly behind her compatriot Carmen Spielberger (+2.45), Magdalena Egger was 53rd and penultimate of those classified (+5.54).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf