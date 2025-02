Dim instead of Mahr: Handover in the blue state parliament club

New club leader elected unanimously

The 60-year-old Dim was unanimously elected as the new chairman at the club meeting on February 24. Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner announced this on Wednesday together with the designated and outgoing chairmen "about the personnel decision that had been announced a few weeks ago" and about which the "Krone" had already reported in advance. Haimbuchner thanked Mahr for the many years of good cooperation and emphasized, among other things, his "tenacity".