Caps hot for Friday
“You work all year for these games”
With a lot of fighting spirit and commitment, the Vienna Capitals forced a deciding game against Fehervar in the pre-play-off of the ICE Hockey League. The Crakcs were allowed to recover a little on Wednesday before they play in Hungary on Friday for a place in the quarter-finals.
On Wednesday, the ice hockey cracks of the Vienna Capitals had to regenerate. "The season is already long," nods sporting director Christian Dolezal. "But these games are the real fun, the reason why you take on so many things throughout the year."
Some ice hockey fans may have been surprised that there weren't more penalties in Tuesday's 1-0 home win. "Every mistake you make opens up opportunities for the opposition," says Head Coach Gerry Fleming. "That's always bad, but especially in play-off games." Both teams are very disciplined in their approach. "I expect the style of play to be similar on Friday and it will be another tight affair," says Dolezal.
The game on Tuesday proved that small things are decisive. A single goal was the deciding factor. "Those who make fewer mistakes and make better use of their opponents' mistakes usually win. But that only works with commitment and fighting spirit," says Fleming.
Perfect timing
The fact that goalie Tyler Parks, who missed 40 games in a row this season due to injury and has only been fit again for two weeks, delivered his first shutout in Caps kit in this crucial game is perfect timing. "Tyler made a great save, but it was still a team effort," said Dolezal, emphasizing the commitment of Parks' front men.
"Now it's important that we believe that we can go further," says Dolezal, who is also aware of the importance of the mental aspect. There will be support from the stands again in Hungary. The Icefire fan club is once again organizing a fan trip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
